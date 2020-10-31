Jack-o-lantern trail at McConnell Springs replaces Transy’s Pumpkinmania

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - McConnell Springs is getting in on the spooky spirit ahead of Halloween this year.

Lexington Parks and Recreation hosted the first ever Jack-o-lantern trail.

People from the community were asked to carve pumpkins and donate them to be displayed. This year, the trail took place of Transylvania University’s Pumpkinmania, where pumpkins normally line the steps of Old Morrison.

That event couldn’t happen this year because of social distancing concerns.

