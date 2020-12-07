WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 202,592 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.60 percent positivity rate.
As of Monday, 1,700 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 410 are in the ICU, and 210 are on ventilators.
