WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 202,592 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.60 percent positivity rate.

As of Monday, 1,700 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 410 are in the ICU, and 210 are on ventilators.

The state is also expecting two more shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, but the exact dates and number of doses are not set yet. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) December 7, 2020

