Kentucky hospitals concerned about capacity amid rising COVID-19 numbers

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are concerned about capacity as rising COVID-19 numbers are taking up hospital beds and leaving health care workers stretched thin.

Kentucky is no exception to this.

In Harrison County, the number of COVID-19 patients has fluctuated at Harrison Memorial Hospital. The CEO tells us, right now, the COVID wing is actually almost empty, but the rest of the hospital is what they’re worried about.

Harrison Memorial Hospital is at full capacity right now, but the COVID wing is empty. The CEO tells me people with chronic conditions (like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease) are putting off appointments. Then those conditions are getting worse. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ZSDRc5BGlv — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 9, 2020

The hospital is at capacity right now. Some patients are even being transferred to Lexington for treatment. They say the big issue is chronic conditions, things like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

They’re seeing patients put off their appointments because of COVID concerns. Then those conditions are getting worse.

They want people to know the hospital is safe and clean. They’re doing everything they can to make sure people feel comfortable.

CEO Sheila Currans is reminding people that COVID shouldn’t be your only health concern right now.

“Monitoring that is so critically important,” Currans said. “Please do not delay that. We have sadly seen what happens when folks let fear overtake them and their health suffers. We are here, we are safe and we want to be able to give them what they need to remain healthy.”

When it comes to elective procedures, Currans says they can handle in-patient, but those out-patient elective procedures are evaluated on a day-to-day basis depending on the hospital capacity.

The hospital says its covid wing has ten beds available and, luckily, it has never been full.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.