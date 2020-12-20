Kentucky Newsmakers 12/20: Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers; businessman Adam Edelen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and businessman/former state auditor Adam Edelen.

Lawmakers are set to start the 2021 session of the Kentucky General Assembly on Jan. 5. Among the priorities we hear both chambers of the Republican dominated legislature are getting a state budget passed and making some adjustments to the governor’s power during an emergency. Governor Beshear is also asking lawmakers to look at sports betting and medical marijuana. Senate President Stivers represents a string of counties that stretch from the eastern Kentucky mountains down to Whitley County and includes his home area of Clay County. He joins us to look ahead at the 2021 session.

Edelen was your state auditor and then he ran and lost a race for governor. Now, the businessman is laser focused on solar energy. He says the whole state, and eastern Kentucky in particular, has tremendous potential for renewable energy from the sun. His company is named Edelen Renewables and earlier this month he announced nearly 1,800 acres of a reclaimed mine in Martin County will be developed into a solar power farm. He joins us to share his enthusiasm for that, and other future projects.

