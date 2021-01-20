Restaurant Week kicks off in Corbin showcasing signature dishes

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is celebrating Restaurant Week through January 23.

More than one dozen eateries are showcasing their signature dish which will only be available through Saturday.

“It’s getting a lot of attention, and it’s something different and unique and allows people to support their restaurants in a different way,” said Corbin Tourism Director, Maggie Kriebel.

Kriebel says it was important to host this event, after the struggles restaurants have had during the pandemic.

“The December shutdown was devastating, there’s really no other word for it. Every restaurant experienced a loss financially,” said Kriebel.

She says Corbin is known as a foodie destination, and says restaurant owners highlighted tourism assets in their special dishes.

“With it being signature dishes, we really have an opportunity to showcase the restaurants and to highlight the importance of the restaurants to the Corbin culture. Should we lose any one of those restaurants that will totally change the scene in Corbin,” said Kriebel.

You & Me Coffee & Tea is one of the business participating. Their special is ‘The Buckeye’ which is a peanut butter latte and chocolate cookie.

“We have seen about a 50% jump in the past few days, so it’s been awesome,” said Jeri Pinson, the owner and manager.

Pinson says she is thankful tourism included them in the event to boost business, as they have dropped about 50% during the pandemic.

“I was ecstatic to be apart of it because we hadn’t been able to be a part of one yet, so I was excited when they included drinks or desserts and stuff like that, so we just kind of took the best of both worlds for us and added our drink and a cookie and people are loving it. Peanut butter is not something we’ve done before so people have been all about it Which makes me very happy,” said Pinson.

Pinson says the drink has been so popular, they may add it to their regular menu.

For a list of the restaurants participating and their specials, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.