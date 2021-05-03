Advertisement

Kennel fire that killed more than 50 dogs ruled accidental

Tragedy occurred on April 23 as 54 of Ron Kraemer's dogs died after a fire destroyed his...
Tragedy occurred on April 23 as 54 of Ron Kraemer's dogs died after a fire destroyed his kennels in Bardstown.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 50 dogs were killed in an apparent accidental kennel fire in Bardstown more than a week ago, fire investigators have determined.

Flames engulfed Doggy Style Kennels on April 23, owned by Ron Kraemer, who breeds Labrador Retrievers at the facility.

Kraemer said he lost 54 dogs in the fire. One, Candy, was able to escape the blaze and run to safety.

“She had six puppies inside of there and she lost every single one,” Kraemer said.

Maj. Todd Spalding said Monday the fire was determined to be an accident. He explained that by the time Bardstown crews arrived, so much of the kennel facility had already been engulfed that a source of origin could not be determined.

Spalding said the fire was first reported to Bardstown fire crews by the New Hope Fire Department.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by supporters of Doggy Style Kennels. To donate or read more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.
Suspect shot by Lexington police identified
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | When will there be a non-injected vaccine?
One person dead in Frankfort crash
WATCH | One person dead in Frankfort crash
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, left, and assistant coach Ron Coleman react on the bench...
Reports: Illinois assistant Chin Coleman to join Kentucky staff
National and local health experts are voicing the fear that not enough people will get the...
Medical experts fear we may not reach herd immunity