Advertisement

WKYT wins regional Murrow Awards for overall excellence, newscast, innovation

2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards
2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards(WKYT)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Thursday WKYT is the winner of three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism, including the coveted award for overall excellence.

For the second time in four years, WKYT also won the regional Murrow for newscast and regional Murrow for excellence in innovation.

“I am thrilled to see the exceptional work by the WKYT team recognized by the Regional Murrow Awards, including winning the prestigious overall excellence category,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “The collaborative efforts of the entire WKYT team to dedicate news, public affairs, and programming resources at such a pivotal time is a true privilege, and we share this honor with our community partners and the community at-large.”

The overall excellence award recognizes one station in each region for the depth and scope of its work on-air and across multiple digital platforms. In its region, WKYT is judged against television stations in markets 50 and smaller across Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“Each of these awards is the direct result of teamwork and recognizes the contributions of the entire team at WKYT,” said News Director Robert Thomas. “As it did for all of our viewers, the pandemic had a profound impact on our staff. It changed how our newsroom operates and how we cover the news each day. It was a monumental challenge. Throughout it all, our team did an amazing job of serving our viewers during one of the most impactful stories of our lifetimes.”

WKYT’s three winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition:

  • Overall Excellence: 2020 was an unprecedented year. With the March 6 announcement of the first COVID-19 case in Kentucky, life made a sudden and dramatic change. The virus outbreak that started on the other side of the world was now impacting everyday life in the Bluegrass State and how we covered the news.
  • Newscast: On the heels of a pre-holiday season surge in new COVID-19 cases, Kentucky’s governor announced a series of new restrictions on November 18. While praised by some, Gov. Andy Beshear’s initial lockdown measures at the start of the pandemic sparked protests and legal challenges. While restrictions were loosened in previous months, the governor’s latest measures meant more changes impacting everyday life in the Bluegrass State.
  • Excellence in Innovation: When breaking news happens, the ability to go live across our streaming platforms is crucial. The requirement that much of the staff work remotely during a pandemic made that an even greater challenge. The WKYT NOW desk allows an anchor or reporter to take the helm of production controls to easily deliver instant breaking news and weather coverage.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Watch WKYT’s winning Overall Excellence entry: WKYT Overall Excellence 2021 — Murrow

Watch WKYT’s winning Excellence in Innovation entry: WKYT Innovation 2021 — Murrow

Watch WKYT’s winning Newscast entry: WKYT Newscast 2021 — Murrow

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
A cover image on Facebook has created a flurry of comments for the Kentucky State Police. The...
KSP faces backlash over image posted to Facebook

Latest News

Officials in Anderson County are doing what they can to get more people vaccinated. They're...
Anderson Co. Health Dept. hosting giveaway to entice people to get vaccinated
A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she...
Several agencies step up to help find missing Knott County girl
May is teacher appreciation month. With that in mind, WKYT is teaming up with Toyota to...
WKYT & Toyota teaming up to celebrate teachers
Turlough McEntee, 18.
Teens accused of pulling guns on homeowner after being asked to leave party