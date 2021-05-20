Advertisement

Black faith leaders disappointed Lexington still hasn’t banned no-knock warrants

Black faith leaders say the ordinance under review is inadequate. They criticize the clause...
Black faith leaders say the ordinance under review is inadequate. They criticize the clause that requires police to wait a reasonable amount of time before entering a premise while executing a search warrant. Instead, they feel police should have to wait at least 30 seconds.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In April, Black faith leaders called on the City of Lexington to permanently ban the use of no-knock warrants. They are disappointed that still has not happened:

After their April 15 meeting, Black faith leaders drafted an ordinance banning no-knock warrants and sent a copy to the mayor and urban county council.

The council planning and public safety committee passed a similar version shortly after.

Black faith leaders say the ordinance under review is inadequate. They criticize the clause that requires police to wait a reasonable amount of time before entering a premise while executing a search warrant. Instead, they feel police should have to wait at least 30 seconds.

The faith leaders have met with the mayor several times. They are disappointed that she still supports no-knock warrants.

“Mayor Gorton has recently stated her position that she is still unwilling to go beyond the moratorium that she put in place almost a year ago,” said Rev. David Peoples, Jabez Missionary Baptist Church. “Therefore, Mayor Gorton’s position appears to be unaffected by the citizens who have cried out for her to lead Lexington toward a permanent ban on no-knock warrants.”

The Black faith leaders say they’ll have another statement in the next few weeks about their next course of action.

An ordinance banning no-knock warrants is set to go before the full council in June.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: WKYT
Kroger to lift mask mandate
Police say four people are facing charges after illegal gambling machines were found in two...
Four facing charges after illegal gambling machines found in Nicholasville businesses
Brood X cicadas starting to emerge in Lexington area
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into...
Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Latest News

Ohio Co. coroner arrives after a fourth victim was found in McHenry.
KSP: Body of 4th victim found badly burned inside Ohio Co. barn
Our highs will climb well into the 80s to around 90
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The warmest temperatures of the year are here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer-like stretch continues
Above Suspicion is now on the big screen, recreating the infamous 1989 "FBI Killer" story out...
‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens