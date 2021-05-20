Black faith leaders disappointed Lexington still hasn’t banned no-knock warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In April, Black faith leaders called on the City of Lexington to permanently ban the use of no-knock warrants. They are disappointed that still has not happened:

After their April 15 meeting, Black faith leaders drafted an ordinance banning no-knock warrants and sent a copy to the mayor and urban county council.

The council planning and public safety committee passed a similar version shortly after.

Black faith leaders say the ordinance under review is inadequate. They criticize the clause that requires police to wait a reasonable amount of time before entering a premise while executing a search warrant. Instead, they feel police should have to wait at least 30 seconds.

Black faith leaders meeting once again calling on the city of Lexington to permanently ban the use of no knock warrants. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/o3uAFkx0zN — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 20, 2021

The faith leaders have met with the mayor several times. They are disappointed that she still supports no-knock warrants.

“Mayor Gorton has recently stated her position that she is still unwilling to go beyond the moratorium that she put in place almost a year ago,” said Rev. David Peoples, Jabez Missionary Baptist Church. “Therefore, Mayor Gorton’s position appears to be unaffected by the citizens who have cried out for her to lead Lexington toward a permanent ban on no-knock warrants.”

The Black faith leaders say they’ll have another statement in the next few weeks about their next course of action.

An ordinance banning no-knock warrants is set to go before the full council in June.

