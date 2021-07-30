Advertisement

Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two drivers were injured in an early-morning crash on Friday in Lexington.

The crash happened around 1:40 on Tates Creek Road at Man o’War.

When officers arrived, they said two cars were in a ditch and one car was on fire. The officers were able to pull the driver from the burning car. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the other car was rushed to the hospital. At last check, police said the patient was listed as, “not yet stable.”

Police said the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

The outer loop of Man o’War was blocked between Saron Drive and Tates Creek Drive as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return
File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
YMCA distributing school supplies in Back to School Rally
A state of emergency has been declared in Nicholas County after the deadly flooding in the...
‘We had to leave’: Family loses everything, forced to quickly escape as rising water took over their home
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning