Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two drivers were injured in an early-morning crash on Friday in Lexington.

The crash happened around 1:40 on Tates Creek Road at Man o’War.

When officers arrived, they said two cars were in a ditch and one car was on fire. The officers were able to pull the driver from the burning car. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the other car was rushed to the hospital. At last check, police said the patient was listed as, “not yet stable.”

Police said the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

The outer loop of Man o’War was blocked between Saron Drive and Tates Creek Drive as part of the investigation.

