Woman accused of housing Lexington murder suspect

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a shooting involving a Lexington murder suspect.

A criminal complaint was filed against Courtney Brown, who is accused of housing Brandon Dockery.

MORE: KSP investigating after murder suspect shot in Lexington

An affidavit says Dockery was staying with her on Thirlstane Court. Dockery is wanted for the murder of Raymar Webb.

Earlier this week, law enforcement found him at the home. They tased him, then shots were fired.

Brown is facing a hindering prosecution charge. Dockery has not been booked in the Fayette County Detention Center yet.

