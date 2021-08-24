Joe Bologna’s closing Mondays, Tuesdays due to staff shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Normally a bustling cathedral of cooking, Joe Bologna’s was quiet Monday evening.

The restaurant made the decision to temporarily close on Mondays and Tuesdays. Joe Bologna, the owner, attributes the dilemma to being short staffed.

“Normally I have three dinner cooks on a Friday or Saturday night. We’re down to two and one is training,” Bologna said. “This past Sunday one got sick and one got injured at home and so I had no cooks and I just had to close, there’s no way I could physically do it myself.”

Bologna said it will be at least two weeks before they can reopen on those nights.

After nearly 50 years in business, he has called it the greatest challenge of his career.

“It’s been physically straining, I’m back to working probably 60 hours a week,” Bologna said.

That strain has affected his entire workforce, but Bologna is doing what he can to keep spirits up and food on the tables.

“The pandemic is not going to destroy my business. Employees that work here enjoy working here and we try to make it fun,” Bologna said. “It’s a family place, we’re not a corporate structure.”

Bologna mentioned that he’s currently looking for two to three cooks and five to six servers so his restaurant can get back to a normal schedule.

