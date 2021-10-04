Large reward being offered in Laurel County murder case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A reward is now being offered in connection with a Laurel County murder investigation.

The sheriff’s office says announced Monday $10,000 is being offered for information to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of 62-year-old Bryan McCarty.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCarty was found dead at his home on September 25.

McCarty was supposed to meet people on September 24 to close the deal on a sale and, when he didn’t show up, they went to the sheriff’s office. A deputy then discovered McCarty’s body inside his home on Maple Grove Road.

An autopsy determined McCarty had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with information on this case should call 606-864-6600, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

