Lexington police officer set to testify in Heil trial stranded in Fla. due to Southwest cancellations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer, who is set to testify in the trial for a former UK student accused in a crash that killed a Lexington child, is currently stranded in Orlando.

He and his family now join the thousands of Southwest customers across the country whose flights have been canceled.

It was supposed to be a dream family vacation to Disney World, but it turned into a nightmare after their Southwest flight home was canceled four days in a row.

“We go home, I’m getting in the shower and my wife says ‘our plane’s been canceled again.’ I thought she was joking with me, but she wasn’t kidding,” Lexington police officer Brandon Muravchick said.

Muravchick and his brother are both officers with the Lexington Police Department. They’ve been planning this trip for their wives and kids for over a year and a half. Their flight home was canceled Friday morning, and they’ve continued to be canceled every day since.

“I’m scheduled to testify in the Jacob Heil trial going on right now. Not only the financial burden it’s put our family in, it’s just really been kind of stressful,” Muravchick said.

The family of seven has had to pay for hotel rooms for five extra nights.... out of their own pocket. But the Muravchick family isn’t alone. Over the weekend, there were more than 1,000 canceled Southwest flights. And hundreds more Monday alone.

“We’re stuck in limbo right now. We just don’t know what to do. So tomorrow we’re either going to jump on Southwest or pay the extra money and get on a different agency and go home,” Muravchick said.

He said he has to get back Tuesday to testify in the trial, no matter what. If the morning flight is also canceled, they hope to at least get a refund or some type of reimbursement. But so far, he said they haven’t heard anything from the airlines.

