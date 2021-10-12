Advertisement

Marco Shemwell’s mother gives emotional testimony on day one of trial

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The mother of a little boy killed in a crash gave emotional testimony in court Monday afternoon.

It was the first day of trial for the man accused of driving drunk and hitting Marco Shemwell. The 4-year-old was hit as his family left a Kentucky football game.

Jacob Heil, who was 18 at the time, is charged with reckless homicide.

“He loved to sit in my lap and just take pictures,” Liz Shemwell said.

Liz took the stand Monday, giving testimony on the devastating moment when she learned her little boy had been hit by a car.

“I received a text message from Ben that just said ‘911,’” Liz said.

She told her family’s story to the jury on day one of the trial. Court documents say Heil’s blood alcohol level was .051. The legal limit is .02.

“They were excited to have a daddy-son day at the football field, Marco especially. He loved football,” Liz said.

Through tears, she spoke about the phone call with her husband that turned a fun day at a football game into the most tragic day of her life.

“He just said, ‘we were hit, and Marco was hit bad. We just need to pray. It’s bad.’ I dropped to my knees as soon as I hung up the phone. I just began sobbing and just began praying, and I remember saying, ‘Not my baby, not my baby. Please God, not my baby,’” Liz said.

Marco died two days after the crash.

The trial is expected to last four days. The prosecution resumes its case Tuesday morning.

