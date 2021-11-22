Advertisement

WKYT receives Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s 2021 Station of the Year award

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has received the prestigious Station of the Year award through the Kentucky Broadcasters Association 2021 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards.

WKYT also received the award for Best Digital Product and meteorologists Chris Bailey and Adam Burniston received the Best Weathercast award.

Former WKYT reporter Grace Finerman received the Rookie of the Year award.

Congratulations to everyone on the WKYT team and thank you to our viewers!

