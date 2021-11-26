Advertisement

Lexington police investigating deadly Thanksgiving night shooting

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in Lexington on Thursday, November 26, 2021.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they were called to the 400 block of Sandalwood Drive around 8:37 p.m Thursday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says an altercation inside a home led to a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving night.

“There appears to have been an altercation between two men...there was gunfire,” said Ginn. “One of the gentleman appears to have taken the other person’s life.”

There was still a heavy police presence when the coroner arrived to the scene around 9:23 p.m.

Ginn says that this shooting was contained to one home and that the victim was an African-American male who died at the residence.

Ginn noted that while he isn’t sure how many people were in the home at the time, he says that both the suspect and victim are members of the household. Ginn says multiple shots were fired during the altercation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and Ginn says several people are being questioned as the investigation continues.

“This is very early in the investigation, but we are investigating this, obviously, as a homicide,” Ginn said.

If the shooting is ruled a homicide, it will be Lexington’s 34th homicide this year - tying the record set just a year ago.

