National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Estill County over NYE weekend

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A tornado was confirmed in Estill County, only six miles from a tornado that hit Union City in Madison County.

The National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado in Estill County with winds of 95 miles per hour had touched back down and tracked for a mile.

Shawn Singer says he was working on a different property when he saw the storm pass into the county.

“Looked up over towards the hill, towards the Richmond area I guess towards Union City and back that way and kind of saw a funnel cloud and could see some debris it looked like,” Singer said.

The tornado completely destroyed a barn in the area, but at the time, Singer hadn’t realized the funnel cloud he saw touched down near his home that was only a mile away.

“Trees were down everywhere and we had two separate roofs laying in our fields, so I said wow this is a lot worse than what it looked,” Singer said.

When that first tornado touched down in parts of Madison County, a tornado warning was eventually issued, but for the folks in Estill County, that warning was never continued.

“I was about a mile away from here when it hit. We could hear Madison County real loud and it did surprise me because we were less than half a mile from our storm speaker,” Singer said.

And while the sirens never went off, Singer says he’s fortunate things weren’t worse for their area.

“Nothing that a little elbow grease and a chainsaw won’t clean up, and very, very fortunate that our houses and vehicles and animals and all that type of stuff is intact,” Singer said.

National Weather Service officials said this tornado was counted as a separate tornado from Union City because it had lifted up for more then two miles before touching back down.

