Major roads shut down due to icy conditions, crashes

Part of I-75 in Lexington has been shut down due to winter weather conditions.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that a part of I-75 in Lexington has been shut down due to winter weather conditions.

We’re told the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile-marker 102 were shut down after officials received reports of ice on the road.

I-75 North is shut down around mile-marker 71 in Rockcastle County with multiple crashes.

First responders in Clark County are responding to several crashes between the 101 MM and 104 MM on I-64. Both east and westbound lanes are shut down right now.

Responders say the interstate is snow covered and extremely slick. They are advising that you stay home and off the roads if possible.

This story will be updated.

