Police: Man charged after standoff, setting apartment on fire

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police.

Richmond Police said they responded to an incident on 737 North Third Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials said the incident started with a break-in and ended with a fire.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, David and Allen Hatch said they looked outside to see police swarming their complex.

According to Chief Rodney Richardson, a female victim reported her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Logan Browning was armed with a club-like weapon when he broke into her apartment at the Richmond Manor complex.

Police said Browning attacked the woman and took her handgun. They said she and three small children fled the apartment as police arrived.

“Every now and then you’d hear a gunshot go off,” Allen Hatch said.

The neighbors said officers evacuated residents building by building. Allen’s girlfriend, Morgan Warren, was in the laundry room of the complex during the incident.

“We were in there doing laundry and they brought probably 20 people in there with us,” she said. “The girl who I guess was with the guy, she was in there with her kids, she was crying.”

Police said Browning barricaded himself inside the residence and began firing shots out the windows.

“It was just scary not knowing what he was going to do,” David Hatch.

The Richmond Police Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. They said negotiations with Browning continued for hours.

Police said Browning set fire to the upstairs part of the apartment in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said that’s when he left out the backdoor with the handgun on him.

Officers took Browning custody. They said he’s being treated for injuries he got while leaving the building.

The department said he will be taken directly to the Madison County Detention Center next.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.