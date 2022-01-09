Advertisement

Police: Man charged after standoff, setting apartment on fire

A man is in custody after Richmond Police say a domestic dispute lead to a barricade situation...
A man is in custody after Richmond Police say a domestic dispute lead to a barricade situation and an apartment building being set on fire.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police.

Richmond Police said they responded to an incident on 737 North Third Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials said the incident started with a break-in and ended with a fire.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, David and Allen Hatch said they looked outside to see police swarming their complex.

According to Chief Rodney Richardson, a female victim reported her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Logan Browning was armed with a club-like weapon when he broke into her apartment at the Richmond Manor complex.

Police said Browning attacked the woman and took her handgun. They said she and three small children fled the apartment as police arrived.

“Every now and then you’d hear a gunshot go off,” Allen Hatch said.

The neighbors said officers evacuated residents building by building. Allen’s girlfriend, Morgan Warren, was in the laundry room of the complex during the incident.

“We were in there doing laundry and they brought probably 20 people in there with us,” she said. “The girl who I guess was with the guy, she was in there with her kids, she was crying.”

Police said Browning barricaded himself inside the residence and began firing shots out the windows.

“It was just scary not knowing what he was going to do,” David Hatch.

The Richmond Police Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. They said negotiations with Browning continued for hours.

Police said Browning set fire to the upstairs part of the apartment in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said that’s when he left out the backdoor with the handgun on him.

Officers took Browning custody. They said he’s being treated for injuries he got while leaving the building.

The department said he will be taken directly to the Madison County Detention Center next.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Nicholasville home; suspect still on the run
“But what we started with this morning was ranked roads in the neighborhoods, and we are gonna...
Lexington crews continue to clear roads as they prepare for the next storm
What went wrong with snow response from road crews in central Kentucky?
Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
Ryan Hill
NKY officer arrested after chatting online with detective he thought was a minor

Latest News

Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.
Kentucky lawmakers plan to fast track tornado-recovery aid
Coroner John Northcutt says Edward "Eddie" Ison, 65, from Morehead lost control on a...
Man killed, other injured, in Rowan County ATV crash
Temperatures plunge into the 20s and even teens overnight leading to a flash freeze and...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An arctic blast brings more issues to the Commonwealth
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads