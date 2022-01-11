Bourbon N’ Toulouse to open second location in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s some good news to share for Cajun food lovers in Lexington.

Bourbon N’ Toulouse, the popular restaurant in Chevy Chase, posted this cryptic message Tuesday on its Facebook page:

We checked with owner Kevin Heathcoat, who told WKYT they will be opening a second location in the former Gumbo Ya-Ya building on South Broadway.

Heathcoat told us it’s an exciting opportunity.

“You know we are almost tripling the size of our kitchens, so for what we’ve been able to do, to collectively put out as a group out of our kitchen for 17 years on Euclid Avenue, this is just kind of a dream,” Heathcoat said.

Heathcoat said he hopes to open the second location in February. He said that expanded kitchen could mean an expanded menu.

