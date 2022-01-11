Advertisement

Bourbon N’ Toulouse to open second location in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse is offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Bourbon n' Toulouse is offering curbside pickup and delivery.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s some good news to share for Cajun food lovers in Lexington.

Bourbon N’ Toulouse, the popular restaurant in Chevy Chase, posted this cryptic message Tuesday on its Facebook page:

We checked with owner Kevin Heathcoat, who told WKYT they will be opening a second location in the former Gumbo Ya-Ya building on South Broadway.

Heathcoat told us it’s an exciting opportunity.

“You know we are almost tripling the size of our kitchens, so for what we’ve been able to do, to collectively put out as a group out of our kitchen for 17 years on Euclid Avenue, this is just kind of a dream,” Heathcoat said.

Heathcoat said he hopes to open the second location in February. He said that expanded kitchen could mean an expanded menu.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.
Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear says Ky. is in a COVID escalation we’ve never seen
Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

WEDCO, the state’s health department that services parts of central Kentucky, has ended its...
WEDCO Health Dept. facing added challenges with COVID-19 testing
As the omicron variant is blamed for a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world, some of...
WATCH | Ky. counties with biggest, smallest COVID case increases since omicron
As the pandemic continues, many hospitals and blood centers are facing significant blood...
WATCH | Donations needed as blood supplies reach critical lows across the nation
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Watching The Weekend
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Watching The Weekend