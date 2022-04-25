Lexington Black faith leaders hold news conference on protester charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been two years since Black Lives Matter protestors marched through downtown Lexington calling for change.

More than a dozen protestors were arrested and charged.

Black Faith leaders in Lexington are calling on Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts to drop those charges.

Black Faith Leaders of Lexington and Vicinity say that the progress towards racial justice and equality would not have been possible without the help of Black Lives Matter protesters. That’s why they’re calling on Fayette County attorney Larry Roberts to drop the charges against them.

During a press conference, the leaders acknowledge the changes the city has made in the past two years. They noted the permanent ban on no-knock warrants, body camera requirement for all police officers, and two civilians being added to the police disciplinary board.

But the faith leaders say those efforts would not have been possible without those who protested in the summer of 2020.

They explained that the protests were non-violent and no property was damaged. They criticized Fayette County attorney Larry Roberts for charging about 20 protesters, including Sarah Williams and April Taylor.

Some of those charges include inciting a riot. But the faith leaders say in 2020 there were no riots.

“Bringing these charges gives the appearance of using the judicial system as an instrument to punish people for exposing police inequities and inequalities,” said Rev. Keith Taylor, Black Faith Leaders of Lexington & Vicinity.

Larry Roberts told the Herald Leader quote, “If police charge them, I am going to prosecute them.”

The Black faith leaders noted that Larry Roberts, a Democrat, is up for re-election. They encouraged people to vote.

Larry Roberts faces opposition from another Democrat, Angela Evens, who’s also running for Fayette County Attorney.

Evans served on the Urban County Council before resigning to further her education in 2020.

