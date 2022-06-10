Vaccines, boosters once again being offered at KHSAA tournaments in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette, Woodford and Clark counties are back in the “red zone” for high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

In Lexington, the health department has been warning of an uptick in cases with the seven-day average of new cases up now to 156 cases daily. The health department says putting us in the red means they want us to take certain precautions to make sure we are keeping ourselves and others safe.

“You wanna make sure you stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Get tested if you have symptoms,” said Christina King, Lexington Fayette County Health Dept. “We can’t accurately track the cases if people aren’t getting tested and then make sure you follow any additional precautions that may be needed if you’re at high risk for severe illness.”

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is partnering again with the state health department to get people vaccinated and boosted. They’re giving out free shots at the state baseball and softball tournaments Friday and Saturday at Kroger Field.

Around 8,000 people are traveling from across the state for various tournaments this month, which is why these organizations decided to partner with KHSAA to help more people get vaccinated.

Free vaccines will be available here in the green lot of Kroger Field until 6 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. If you come by and get a shot you’ll also receive a $25 gas card.

This is the second vaccine clinic with KHSAA. Last week, they partnered with the state to hold a clinic at the state track and field tournament.

