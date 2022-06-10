Advertisement

Vaccines, boosters once again being offered at KHSAA tournaments in Lexington

Vaccines, boosters once again being offered at KHSAA tournaments in Lexington
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette, Woodford and Clark counties are back in the “red zone” for high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

In Lexington, the health department has been warning of an uptick in cases with the seven-day average of new cases up now to 156 cases daily. The health department says putting us in the red means they want us to take certain precautions to make sure we are keeping ourselves and others safe.

“You wanna make sure you stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Get tested if you have symptoms,” said Christina King, Lexington Fayette County Health Dept. “We can’t accurately track the cases if people aren’t getting tested and then make sure you follow any additional precautions that may be needed if you’re at high risk for severe illness.”

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is partnering again with the state health department to get people vaccinated and boosted. They’re giving out free shots at the state baseball and softball tournaments Friday and Saturday at Kroger Field.

Around 8,000 people are traveling from across the state for various tournaments this month, which is why these organizations decided to partner with KHSAA to help more people get vaccinated.

Free vaccines will be available here in the green lot of Kroger Field until 6 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. If you come by and get a shot you’ll also receive a $25 gas card.

This is the second vaccine clinic with KHSAA. Last week, they partnered with the state to hold a clinic at the state track and field tournament.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire was reported outside the Fayette County Courthouse after the Jacouri Burns murder trial.
Gunfire reported outside courthouse after Jacouri Burns found not guilty of murder
Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.
5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

City offcials announce plans for Juneteenth celebrations in Lexington.
City officials announce plans for Juneteenth celebrations in Lexington
People in Taylor County continue their work to rebuild six months after the devasting December...
Kentuckians continue work to rebuild 6 months after December tornado outbreak
Lexington home seriously damaged in fire
Lexington home seriously damaged in fire
Kentuckians continue work to rebuild 6 months after December tornado outbreak
WATCH | Kentuckians continue work to rebuild 6 months after December tornado outbreak