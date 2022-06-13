Advertisement

High temps can lead to costly car repairs

High temps can even be extremely costly when it comes to your car. However, there are steps you...
High temps can even be extremely costly when it comes to your car. However, there are steps you can take today to save you a lot of money.(kfyr)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High temps can even be extremely costly when it comes to your car. However, there are steps you can take today to save you a lot of money.

MORE: Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat Advisory Continues

“A lot of overheating problems, a lot of air conditioner problems, a lot of battery problems. That pretty much wraps it up because the heat is just as bad on the cars as the cold air is,” said John Parker, general manager of Complete Automotive.

Parker says it can really cost you in the long run.

“It’s fairly cheap to do an inspection, compared to a repair. Sometimes it gets outrageous,” Parker said.

AAA is already responding to an uptick in calls.

“Once you lose a battery, obviously you’ll have to get it replaced. And that can lead to, more so than money, just a loss of time. Especially, if you’re on a trip. Going on vacation with your family. A battery is the last thing you want to deal with.” said Jed Bowles, AAA fleet manager.

Bowles says the close to 100-degree temperatures outside, combined with the 220-degree temperatures under your hood, can kill your battery in a matter of hours. Especially, if they’re not properly checked.

“If it’s a buildup of a green substance or blue substance, that’s actually corrosion of the battery and it would be a really good idea to get that cleaned off. And potentially look into testing or changing the battery,” said Bowles.

RELATED: Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave

It’s best to do these checks sooner rather than later.

The National Weather Service also has a reminder for people during the heat this week. The inside of your car heats up very quickly, even in the shade. So, it’s vitally important not to leave your children, pets or elderly in a hot car.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business. It happened just...
Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business
One man is dead after colliding with an SUV on the city’s northside Tuesday night.
KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64
Motorcycle Crash
KSP: Alabama man killed in I-64 motorcycle crash
Fire Truck
Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Fire Truck
Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire
A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested...
Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested