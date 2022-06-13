Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat Advisory Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Additional rounds of strong to severe storms are rumbling across parts of the state today as a heat wave builds in from the west. This will take our heat index into the danger category for many areas in the coming days.

We are watching the northwest sky for the storms this evening. Damaging wind is the main threat.

A Heat Advisory is out for the region through Thursday. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

WEDNESDAY

The numbers are likely to come down a few degrees from Tuesday.

Highs of 95-100 in the west and 90-95 east.

Heat index values will still be in the 100-110 category.

There’s the chance for a storm or two to go up, especially in the south and east. That can cut into temps.

THURSDAY

A cold front drops in from the northwest late in the day.

Showers and storms will be around in scattered fashion, and the threat is there for strong to severe storms at night.

Highs ahead of this front will still be in the 90-95 degree range with a heat index around 100 or so.

FRIDAY

Feels much better as we break the real deal heat as the front moves through.

This brings a line of storms dropping in from north to south.

Much cooler air works in for the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

