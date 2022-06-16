Advertisement

‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave

Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his "HVAC Prayer."
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With temperatures climbing, people are trying everything they can think of to stay cool.

One Kentucky man is turning to prayer and it has gone viral.

Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”

The prayer goes:

O Lord, we pray for a hedge of protection over these vessels unto which we are not worthy. For these conditioners of air, Lord, we pray that you might fill them with a double portion of freon and an unmatched work ethic during these next couple of trying weeks in the absolute sauna that is Central KY and beyond. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.

Posted by Ryan Turner Sturm on Monday, June 13, 2022

