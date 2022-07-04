Advertisement

Visitation continues for deputy killed in Floyd County shooting

Visitation continues for deputy killed in Floyd County shooting
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Floyd County, Ky. (WKYT) - The second day of visitation is being held Monday at a Floyd County funeral home for Deputy William Petry.

He’s one of three law enforcement officers who died during an ambush in the community of Allen Thursday.

Left to right: Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob R. Chaffins.
Left to right: Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob R. Chaffins.(WYMT)

Petry used to work with both Prestonsburg police and Kentucky State Police as a trooper, public affairs officer and detective. We have been told that, as a Floyd County deputy, Petry was the first on the scene Thursday to serve an EPO on Lance Storz when he was shot and killed.

Floyd County sheriff release new details on mass shooting of officers

Donnie Phipps and Estalene Bartley used to work with Petry.

Along with his many law enforcement duties, Petry was also the current Martin City fire chief.

Bartley was a dispatcher when Petry was with state police.

“He was just a good man. Was nice to everybody. Always in a good mood. Was a good man,” Bartley said.

Monday night, the visitation will begin for Captain Ralph Frasure, which also resumes Tuesday. Officer Jacob R. Chaffins will also then have two days of visitation.

All three funerals will be at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Two dead in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway, coroner says
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Man accused of killing 3 officers, injuring 5 others in Floyd County
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails
Police lights
Teen shot in Lexington drive-by shooting

Latest News

File photo of ambulance response.
Woman found dead after early morning fire
Kash Daniels Free Youth Football Camp
Kash Daniels Free Youth Football Camp
Temperatures will heat up this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with storm chances