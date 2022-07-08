Advertisement

Neighbors still unhappy with KU tree trimming compromise plan

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite a possible plan moving forward between Kentucky Utilities and the city of Lexington over tree removal, folks in one neighborhood said the company is cutting down too many trees.

It’s been an ongoing battle for months.

“We’re going to lose 10 to 15 trees, originally, one neighbor losing about the same, we have one neighbor losing about the same and then two other neighbors losing upwards of 20, 30 to 50 trees,” Matt Harrison said.

With a “Do Not KUt” sign proudly in his yard, Harrison worries his trees will soon come down if KU decides they pose a safety risk.

“No, this approach will not save every tree that’s uncut on Lansdowne Drive. I would encourage you since it’s a good hot day to take a drive down there. Some of this is self-explanatory when you do that,” said Kevin Montgomery, a representative for KU.

After weeks of protests and a tree cutting ban put in place in December, KU representative Kevin Montgomery presents a possible agreement between the utility company and the city. It offers to save 50 percent of the trees they had planned to cut down, citing that they’re too close to power lines.

“I understand they do need to cut trees for line safety, but I think they may be cutting the wrong trees and making unnecessary excuses,” neighbor Nicholas Woltor said.

Woltor and Harrison agree there is still too much vagueness in the KU proposition.

“In KU’s defense, I’ve got a few tall ones in my yard. They need to be trimmed heavily without a doubt. You can debate whether they need to come down or not. But I’ve got several smaller trees, and a beautiful magnolia tree that’s 60 feet from the line. They’re saying that’s got to come down,” Harrison said.

KU representatives said they have an environmental study that should be coming out next week as well. They’ve offered to pay $300 per tree removed, covering up to six trees per property.

The Urban County Council is set to vote on a potential agreement with KU in August.

