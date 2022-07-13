Advertisement

Mercer Co. home destroyed in fire

Vacant home destroyed in fire in Mercer Co.
Vacant home destroyed in fire in Mercer Co.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Burgin, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County home was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. on at a house on Pleasant Hill Drive, behind Burgin Baptist Church.

Officials say the house was vacant and no one was injured. Multiple stations responded to the scene and water had to be shuttled in to help fight the fire.

Crews are expected to return during daylight hours to investigate the cause of the fire.

