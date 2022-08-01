KEDC collecting donations for flood victims

KEDC collecting donations for flood victims
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are more donation sites for flood victims in Lexington.

The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation is collecting donations. They’re asking for paper towels, toilet paper, nonperishable food items, and personal hygiene products.

Members of KEDC say schools play a big role in communities, that’s why they want to help school districts with assisting families affected by the floods.

KEDC serves 74 school districts, many of them in eastern Kentucky.

School districts not impacted by the floods are adopting districts in need. For example, FCPS is providing resources to schools in Letcher County.

The district has opened its location at 100 Midland Ave, at the old Herald-Leader building. The location will serve as a donation collection site for KEDC throughout the week.

The educational organization has been sending food and supplies to shelters at Wolfe county schools. It’s also assisting with washing clothes from these shelters.

“There’s a large individual. I think he’s very well known in the area. He’s a wrestler and he wears a size 23 shoe. He is such a big man and we need big clothes. We tried to go around to Lexington and Ashland to find 3x, 4x, and 5x clothing for the people because there’s a lot of large people and we’ve got to make sure we get them some clothes as well,” said Hutchinson.

KEDC will be collecting donations all week, starting at 8 a.m.

