Two injured in small plane crash in Harrison Co., sheriff says
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re tracking breaking news out of Harrison County.
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday evening. We’re told two people were in the plane.
We do not know the extent of their injuries. The sheriff said the victims are a man and a woman.
We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll update you as we get more information.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.