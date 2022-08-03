Two injured in small plane crash in Harrison Co., sheriff says

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re tracking breaking news out of Harrison County.

The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday evening. We’re told two people were in the plane.

We do not know the extent of their injuries. The sheriff said the victims are a man and a woman.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll update you as we get more information.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.