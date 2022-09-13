One person injured in Lexington shooting

One person injured in Lexington shooting
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Monday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but we’re not sure the extent of their injuries.

Police said they do not have any information on a suspect, or the victim’s name.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll update you as we get more information.

