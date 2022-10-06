Herrington Lake water level several feet below normal; not keeping boaters off the lake

Herrington Lake water level several feet below normal; not keeping boaters off the lake
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Taking advantage of the beautiful weather, boaters depart Kamp Kennedy Marina. But this time with a few more surprises than normal along the shore.

“You can see where the water level used to be on the bank over there. That white line that you see, and the dark line, that’s where the water line normally is in the summer,” said Derek Gibson.

Owners of Kamp Kennedy Marina, Derek Gibson and his wife Katie both grew up on Herrington Lake. And as they show us around on Wednesday, even they are surprised to see just how low water levels are right now.

“You know, it makes it harder to get on and off the docks with the access points. Our ramp is unusable, Chimney Rock’s ramp is unusable. I think Pandora’s ramp is the only one that’s still functioning.”

Starting in October every year, the lake is lowered to 725 feet. Back in August, marina owners received emails from Kentucky Utilities, letting them know they would be lowering the lake one month early and an additional five feet, as they do some cosmetic work on the 100-year-old Dix Dam.

After a few weeks without rain, the lake is now a little lower than that. As you can see from the large stumps, and the stark contrast from where water usually is, to where it’s sitting now along the shore.

But the lower levels clearly aren’t making it impossible for boaters to enjoy their time on the water.

“There’s still a lot of good days left for boat riding. Maybe not so much swimming, but you know, getting out on the boat and riding around and stuff like that.”

A KU spokesperson told us, they hope to finish the work on the dam by mid-November. And then they’ll be able to raise the lake back to the normal level for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says

Latest News

A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family...
Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate
Melinda Kuenzi
Woman accused of hitting her husband with an RV
EKU celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with street fair
Affordable housing is hard to come by in much of the country. It’s no different in Lexington...
Lexington facing potential homelessness crisis amid affordable housing shortage