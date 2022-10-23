“Pumpkins for pigs” collects donations for local Kentucky farm animals

By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ky. (WKYT) - With Halloween around the corner, many of you have pumpkins to decorate. But what do you do with the pumpkins after? Well, there is a place in Kentucky where you can donate them and make some animals happy in the meantime.

Pumpkinsforpigs.com is a website that connects local farmers with the community, encouraging those to donate their pumpkins and more. One of the farms included is the Smith Family Mini Farm in Fleming County.

“It’s an opportunity for people to bring produce, pumpkins, tomatoes, apples, whatever extras there is, and they can bring it to a farm like this, and they can be fed to the pigs,” said Christina Smith, farm owner, entrepreneur, and mom.

Smith says pumpkins are suitable for the health of her animals.

“Well, pumpkins are great because they are full of beta-carotene, and then my favorite reason for them is that they make a great worker for goats and pigs,” said Smith.

So far, since she registered her farm, they haven’t received any donations, but they are hopeful that people will come to share their produce.

”Come see some pigs ear some pumpkins. They will have so much fun. You will have so much fun. You can pet them, and it would be a blast,” said Smith.

Also, while you drop off your pumpkin, you can also check out the family’s farm market.

“P31 Farmhouse Company and what we try to do is we try to bring natural living back into daily life. So we do everything from essential oils and teas, for different medicinal properties, skincare, soap, bath bombs, and a little farm-to-table bakery,” said Smith.

You can look up nearby farms to donate to or register your own at pumpkinsforpigs.com.

