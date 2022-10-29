‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner

WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The photo of an eastern Kentucky coal miner at Kentucky Men’s Basketball’s Blue-White game last weekend has been all over the internet this week.

WKYT talked to the miner, Micheal McGuire earlier this week.

Now, WKYT is hearing from the woman who took that photo, who says she was not expecting it to get the attention it has.

“Everybody else had UK, Wildcat shirts on, and then we had this coal miner that still had coal dust on him,” said Sue Kinneer of when she noticed Micheal McGuire in the stands. “I knew that he had to have just run from work and come straight to the ball game.”

Kinneer took the picture and posted it to her Facebook page, and some Kentucky fan pages she follows.

Her caption read, “I don’t know who this guy is but he has my vote for ‘father of the year.’”

“I shared it to them in hopes that it would make it to Calipari. I was just thinking, ‘If this little boy could maybe get a signed schedule or something, that would just be great if Calipari saw it.’ Monday I got up, got my coffee like I usually do, and checked the Facebook news, and it’s gone crazy!”

Head Coach John Calipari did see the photo, and shared it himself.

“I saw the photo and I wrote in there, ‘Oh my gosh that’s my photo!’ Then a couple comments down, somebody writes, ‘Oh my gosh that’s my husband!’”

At Media Day Tuesday, Cal talked about the photo and his interaction with the McGuires.

Kinneer says she’s so thankful that the family is getting this kind of attention.

“Who would have thought that a little iPhone snapshot would have gone crazy like that.”

