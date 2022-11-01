Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond

Lexington fire crews helped rescue the driver
Lexington fire crews helped rescue the driver(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wrecked into a Lexington pond early Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jacks Creek Pike near Crawley Lane. That’s between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road.

Officers say the car left the roadway and crashed.

The driver was able to get out of the car as it submerged and call for help.

Police say the man was on the roof of his car when the fire department showed up to help him.

He was rescued and had minor injuries, but refused to go to the hospital.

No charges are being filed in the case.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
Police lights generic.
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals

Latest News

Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
Lexington police officer, recruit arrested on DUI charges in separate incidents
WATCH | Lexington police officer, recruit arrested on DUI charges in separate incidents
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (10/31/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (10/31/2022)
FCPS launches new initiative to combat teacher shortage
WATCH | FCPS launches new initiative to combat teacher shortage