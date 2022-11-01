Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wrecked into a Lexington pond early Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jacks Creek Pike near Crawley Lane. That’s between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road.

Officers say the car left the roadway and crashed.

The driver was able to get out of the car as it submerged and call for help.

Police say the man was on the roof of his car when the fire department showed up to help him.

He was rescued and had minor injuries, but refused to go to the hospital.

No charges are being filed in the case.

