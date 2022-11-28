Annual Holiday Lighting Festival in downtown Lexington sheds light on antisemitism.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Triangle park was filled with many people and lights to kick off the holiday season.

Lights of all colors, shapes, and sizes lit up the city.

The annual Holiday Lighting Festival brought out people from all different parts of the community.

One couple, Tom and Cara Worland, were at the festival and said they go almost every year.

They said it’s a great feeling knowing they’re celebrating with so many of their Lexington neighbors.

“We love having the Christmas tree and the Menorah both at the same time. I mean you can’t get any more community than that,” Tom Worland said.

The Christmas tree isn’t the only thing shining bright. A Menorah is standing tall, with its nine lights.

Mindy Haas with the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass said this event isn’t just about the holidays, but also shedding light on antisemitism throughout the country.

“We just want to be represented throughout this beautiful community and have a strong voice and let other marginalized communities know that we’re here and we stand arm and arm with them to fight against all hate and bigotry and antisemitism, racism, and all the ugly words,” Haas said.

Choirs sang to honor Hanukkah and Christmas and people joined together, along with the mayor to enjoy the annual lighting.

“Just seeing people come together, and not hating each other. That’s the true meaning of the season. It’s a lot of holidays. It’s not just a Christian holiday,” Cara Worland said.

People say despite the cold weather and a little bit of rain and wind, they were happy they were able to come out and celebrate with the community.

