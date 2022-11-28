Annual Holiday Lighting Festival in downtown Lexington sheds light on antisemitism.

Triangle park was filled with many people lights to kick off the holiday season.
Triangle park was filled with many people lights to kick off the holiday season.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Triangle park was filled with many people and lights to kick off the holiday season.

Lights of all colors, shapes, and sizes lit up the city.

The annual Holiday Lighting Festival brought out people from all different parts of the community.

One couple, Tom and Cara Worland, were at the festival and said they go almost every year.

They said it’s a great feeling knowing they’re celebrating with so many of their Lexington neighbors.

“We love having the Christmas tree and the Menorah both at the same time. I mean you can’t get any more community than that,” Tom Worland said.

The Christmas tree isn’t the only thing shining bright. A Menorah is standing tall, with its nine lights.

Mindy Haas with the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass said this event isn’t just about the holidays, but also shedding light on antisemitism throughout the country.

“We just want to be represented throughout this beautiful community and have a strong voice and let other marginalized communities know that we’re here and we stand arm and arm with them to fight against all hate and bigotry and antisemitism, racism, and all the ugly words,” Haas said.

Choirs sang to honor Hanukkah and Christmas and people joined together, along with the mayor to enjoy the annual lighting.

“Just seeing people come together, and not hating each other. That’s the true meaning of the season. It’s a lot of holidays. It’s not just a Christian holiday,” Cara Worland said.

People say despite the cold weather and a little bit of rain and wind, they were happy they were able to come out and celebrate with the community.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00...
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

Latest News

Winterfest has kicked off in the city of Pikeville.
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville
Schoolcraft says hundreds of cars, even from neighboring states, paid a visit to the park...
Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park
Hank the Horse to help Salvation Army in New York City
WATCH | Hank the Horse to help Salvation Army in New York City
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey