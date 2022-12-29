Witt, longest-serving female sheriff in US, sworn in for new term
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt was sworn in Thursday for a new four-year term.
The ceremony was held at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse.
Sheriff Witt was first elected into office in 1998.
She’s the longest-serving sheriff in Fayette County history and the longest-serving female sheriff in the United States.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.