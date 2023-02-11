KSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Lincoln Co.

HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder-suicide in Lincoln Couty,

KSP says they received a call from Bluegrass 11 requesting investigative assistance stating two people had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County.

KSP says their preliminary investigation indicates 51-year-old Jamie Fowler was shot by 52-year-old Steven Hiter before Hiter turned the weapon on himself.

Both Fowler and Hiter were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.