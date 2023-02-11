KSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Lincoln Co.

Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder-suicide in Lincoln Couty,
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder-suicide in Lincoln Couty,

KSP says they received a call from Bluegrass 11 requesting investigative assistance stating two people had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County.

KSP says their preliminary investigation indicates 51-year-old Jamie Fowler was shot by 52-year-old Steven Hiter before Hiter turned the weapon on himself.

Both Fowler and Hiter were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

