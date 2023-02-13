Employee hurt during attempted meat theft from Lexington Kroger, police say

Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee was hurt during what police are describing as a robbery at a Lexington grocery store.

Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.

According to police, a shoplifter was trying to steal some meat when they were confronted by a loss prevention officer. Police say the loss prevention officer sustained a minor injury during the encounter but didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Police say the then suspect ran off, leaving behind the meat.

Police say it was the use of force that escalated the situation from shoplifting to robbery.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Officials were quick to respond to a working structure fire Saturday night.
Late night fire left family without home in Lexington
Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and...
Coroner identifies man stabbed to death in Owingsville
Ronnie Goldy
Ky. House moves forward with impeachment petition for first time in decades
File image
Early-morning fire leaves one dead

Latest News

A new bill filed in the General Assembly aims to hold dog owners accountable if they are...
State rep. proposes bill to hold owners of dogs involved in attacks accountable
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Man accused in baby’s death pleads guilty
Milder temperatures coming
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Some pretty mild temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some warmer days will be with us this week