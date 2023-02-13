Employee hurt during attempted meat theft from Lexington Kroger, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee was hurt during what police are describing as a robbery at a Lexington grocery store.

Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.

According to police, a shoplifter was trying to steal some meat when they were confronted by a loss prevention officer. Police say the loss prevention officer sustained a minor injury during the encounter but didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Police say the then suspect ran off, leaving behind the meat.

Police say it was the use of force that escalated the situation from shoplifting to robbery.

This is a developing story.

