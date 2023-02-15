‘I just wish she was still here to experience her grandkids grow up’: Daughter of Lincoln Co. domestic violence victim shares mother’s story

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A daughter is mourning the loss of her mother after troopers say she was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in a domestic violence situation.

It happened Friday at a home on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County.

Troopers say Jamie Fowler was killed by Steven Hiter before he turned the gun on himself.

Fowler’s daughter, Sarah, is sharing her mom’s story in hopes of saving others from domestic violence.

“She just loved life. She loved being outdoors. She loved her family,” Sarah said.

It’s a life Sarah says her mother was not finished living.

“I just wish she was still here to experience her grandkids grow up.”

Sarah is still in a state of shock and anger after troopers say her mother was the victim of a murder-suicide.

“It was me, her, and my grandma living together, and we were like the Golden Girls,” Sarah said. “Laugh together. We shared everything. She was truly such a good soul.”

Sarah says Steven Hiter was her mother’s boyfriend.

Days before the murder, deputies were called to the home but said it was just an argument, and no signs of physical abuse were found.

The sheriff told WKYT Jamie said she was going to move out.

“She got me through some of the hardest times in my life. I just wish that I was able to pull her out of a hard time in her life,” said Sarah.

As Sarah mourns, she’s planning to make a difference.

About 45% of Kentucky women and 35% of men fall victim to domestic violence.

“I want to get her story out because if I can save just one person, and inform people on domestic violence, then that will help me with the loss of my mother,” Sarah said.

It’s an issue Sarah hadn’t thought much about before her mother’s death. But is vowing to be a voice for those who may not be able to use their own.

“I’m going to make domestic violence awareness my platform, Sarah said. “I’m going to do everything I can.”

Sarah and a friend are working on a fundraiser for resources that help victims.

A memorial service for Jamie Fowler is planned for this Sunday at Mingo Lake Park in Nicholasville.

Some state lawmakers are working to protect domestic violence victims. Senator Julie Racque Adams introduced senate bill 79 on Monday that would further protect not only domestic violence victims but victims of human trafficking and other sexual offenses.

