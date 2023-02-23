Man sentenced for death of baby in Lexington

Brent Kelty was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 25 years in prison.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused in the death of a baby in Lexington has been sentenced.

Court documents say 32-year-old Kelty pleaded guilty in January to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of 4-month-old Landon Mayes.

He was originally facing a murder charge.

Kelty was sentenced to 16 years for the manslaughter charge. He also received nine years for probation violations.

Kelty was already in jail on unrelated charges when he was indicted for Landon’s death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

