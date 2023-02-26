Kentucky Newsmakers 2/26: Congressman Andy Barr; Madison Co. Judge Executive Reagan Taylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. congressman Andy Barr and Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.

Andy Barr is now serving his sixth term representing the Bluegrass in Washington. With the Republican Party now back in control of the house, Barr is re-energized with some new clout and responsibilities.

Serving on a new subcommittee looking at threats from china, Barr is calling for sanctions after the U.S. shot down spy balloons.

He says retirement accounts are being politicized and he’s leading an effort to end so-called ESG investing of federal pension funds where plan managers consider environmental and social stands of entities being invested in.

At home, Barr announced money this week for Bluegrass Community and technical college to address workforce shortages.

Madison County is one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing areas with a population of close to 100,000 people. That presents opportunities and challenges as leaders try to plan growth and figure out the future.

The Bluegrass Army Depot will soon complete its mission of destroying hundreds of tons of nerve agent. What’s the future for the depot?

There’s going to be a county-wide alcohol vote this spring... will Berea and the rest of Madison County join Richmond as a ‘wet’ locality?

Meanwhile, Madison County, like many other places, continues to grapple with a drug problem that these days too often includes fentanyl.

