High school students take part in UK’s annual science conference

Dozens of Lexington high school students took part in an annual science conference at the...
Dozens of Lexington high school students took part in an annual science conference at the University of Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of Lexington high school students took part in an annual science conference at the University of Kentucky.

UK’s Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences held its 18th annual conference Monday. More than 50 Frederick Douglass High School students got to present their own research.

The group is largely made up of juniors that have been involved in a Biomedical Pathways program since they were freshmen. Now, they’re getting the chance to put their hard work on display.

After weeks of learning about their topic, they presented their in-depth projects to college students and professionals from the health field.

Treasure Newton was part of a group that studied the patterns of stomach cancer.

“I wanna get into oncology. So, it helps to understand cancer and how spreads and like the epidemiology of cancer and public health effects,” said Newton, FDHS Junior.

Her partner, Chase Hil, noted it was a nerve-wracking experience but one that will serve these bright young students well in the future.

“I still have a direction I wanna go in, but I don’t know exactly what I want to do,” said Hill, FDHS Junior. “But also, like, I’m better prepared if I have to do something like it when I do go to college. Maybe UK. Hopefully, I’ll be prepared for it”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
Lexington police say that at around 3:48 AM on Sunday morning, they received a call for a...
One man shot after burglary of Lexington home
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
While they might be pretty to look at, the trees are known to cause not so pretty damage.
UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees

Latest News

About two dozen new names are now part of the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame.
New round of athletes inducted into Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame
Gov. Andy Beshear and advocates marked the month with an event Monday at the State Capitol. The...
Beshear, advocates mark Child Abuse Prevention Month with thousands of symbolic pinwheels
Man warns of early detection in colon cancer
WATCH | Man warns of early detection in colon cancer
According to Cynthiana police, it happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Valero on...
Suspect on the loose after stabbing in Ky. gas station’s parking lot