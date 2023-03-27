High school students take part in UK’s annual science conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of Lexington high school students took part in an annual science conference at the University of Kentucky.

UK’s Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences held its 18th annual conference Monday. More than 50 Frederick Douglass High School students got to present their own research.

The group is largely made up of juniors that have been involved in a Biomedical Pathways program since they were freshmen. Now, they’re getting the chance to put their hard work on display.

After weeks of learning about their topic, they presented their in-depth projects to college students and professionals from the health field.

Treasure Newton was part of a group that studied the patterns of stomach cancer.

“I wanna get into oncology. So, it helps to understand cancer and how spreads and like the epidemiology of cancer and public health effects,” said Newton, FDHS Junior.

Her partner, Chase Hil, noted it was a nerve-wracking experience but one that will serve these bright young students well in the future.

“I still have a direction I wanna go in, but I don’t know exactly what I want to do,” said Hill, FDHS Junior. “But also, like, I’m better prepared if I have to do something like it when I do go to college. Maybe UK. Hopefully, I’ll be prepared for it”

