Richmond pawn shop damaged in suspected robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Owners of Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn in Richmond say someone broke into their store early this morning.

The owners say someone backed their truck into the front of the store around 2:30 a.m.

The owners told us the suspect stole a guitar, a rifle, and some candy before driving off.

The owners report heavy damage which could cost up to $40,000 to repair.

We do not know if police have identified a suspect.

Suspect in pawn shop burglary. (wkyt news staff)

We will update this story once we learn more information.

