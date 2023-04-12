Lexington police say Flock cameras led to arrest in Texas murder case

Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz, 73.
Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz, 73.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a man wanted for a murder warrant out of Texas was arrested in Lexington thanks to the city’s Flock camera system.

According to police, officers responded Monday evening to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Camelot Drive.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle. Using Flock cameras, police say they were able to identify and locate the vehicle at a nearby home.

Police say 73-year-old Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz was arrested at the home on an outstanding warrant for murder out of the Houston, Texas area. He is currently being detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

We’re told the investigation into the shots fired is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about that case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

