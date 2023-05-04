UK student from EKY overcomes major struggles to finish school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky man overcomes last summer’s historic floods and challenges getting into Russia for studies and will graduate from UK this weekend.

AJ Miller from Breathitt County wanted to expand his knowledge of the world beyond eastern Kentucky, so he decided to major in Russian studies.

He studied the language for three years and wanted to study in Russia in 2022 but jailed Americans in that country gave him pause.

“I did have my trepidations about it,” said Miller.

Regardless, he pressed on, but the war between Russia and Ukraine thwarted the trip.

“I’m still a little jaded about it, but what happens, happens and there’s no control,” said Miller. “I have no control over that.”

Months later, the historic floods of eastern Kentucky forced eight feet of water into his Breathitt County home. His family escaped by getting on the roof and boating to safety.

“It was another big event in my life, and we’re still dealing with it,” said Miller.

With disappointment from not going to Russia and despair from losing his home, Miller thought about quitting school going into his last year.

“I had to multi-task my school work with everything going on with the house and the flood, so at some points, I thought about just giving up this semester, but I didn’t, so I’m kinda proud of myself,” said Miller.

Later, an opportunity arose to study abroad in Latvia, a country that borders Russia. Parts of that country speak the Russian language.

Miller wanted to stay home and help clean up, but his mom encouraged him to go, and he went.

“It was better suited for me, and I wasn’t in danger,” said Miller.

When he came back from Latvia, flood cleanup was waiting for him, and he had to finish up his last year.

He calls it a very stressful time and wanted quit school again.

“But I didn’t, and I’m kind of proud of myself for that,” said Miller.

Miller will graduate on Saturday.

Miller would like to work in immigration services.

His family is building a new home in eastern Breathitt County.

