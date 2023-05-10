‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional facility in Lexington.(Fleming County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An inmate who is considered armed and dangerous is on the loose.

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional facility in Lexington. They did not say which one.

We’re told Skaggs should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Skaggs, contact Fleming County Dispatch at (606) 845-2121 or the Kentucky State Police at (606) 784-4127.

This is a developing story.

