‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An inmate who is considered armed and dangerous is on the loose.

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional facility in Lexington. They did not say which one.

We’re told Skaggs should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Skaggs, contact Fleming County Dispatch at (606) 845-2121 or the Kentucky State Police at (606) 784-4127.

This is a developing story.

