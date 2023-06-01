Everyday Kentucky
CASA of Lexington swears in 13 new volunteers to advocate for children

By Destiny Quinn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nonprofit that serves seven Central Kentucky counties, and focuses on helping kids, has some new volunteers.

Thirteen new volunteers will now advocate for abused and neglected children through CASA of Lexington.

Fayette County family court judge Ross Ewing swore in the new members.

They join more than 200 other volunteers who are gathering information and making recommendations for children in our local family court systems.

The new volunteers may help improve outcomes for as many as 32 children in just their first year.

Each completed 30 hours of training and will now be matched with the case of an abused or neglected child in family court.

They are expected to volunteer for five to 10 hours a month.

Each volunteer has committed to serving for at least two years.

The next CASA training class is scheduled for June 26-30. Click here for more information about volunteering and training schedules.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, click here to tell us about it.

