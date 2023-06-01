Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Know before you go: Railbird 2023

According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than 40,000 people are expected to be here for the festival on both Saturday and Sunday.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just two days away from the start of the 2023 Railbird Festival.

This year’s Railbird is being held at Red Mile for the first time.

According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than 40,000 people are expected to be here for the festival on both Saturday and Sunday.

It can be a bit stressful when you’re trying to plan the best way to navigate a festival of this magnitude, especially when it’s at a new venue. So, in order to ease your mind, here are some things you’ll want to know before the gates open:

  • Where can I park?
    • Well, there are a few options. With Red Mile’s close proximity to downtown Lexington, people are encouraged to park downtown and walk to Railbird or use a rideshare service.
    • Railbird did sell shuttle passes, so if you bought one, you can park at Kroger Field and get on a shuttle.
    • Bike parking will also be available at Red Mile next to the box office at the round barn.
  • Safety
    • Railbird says they’ll have uniformed and plain-clothed security on festival grounds. Lexington police will also be assisting. Red Mile staff says, since they’ll be open during the festival, their security will also be on hand to assist.
    • Railbird’s website says everyone will be searched prior to entry.
    • Since it’ll be a hot one, shade structures are in place, so people can step out of the sun and there will be hydration and cooling stations available.
  • What you can and can’t bring in
    • Railbird’s list is extensive, but here are a few things on the list that you can bring in: clear bags, small purses, blankets and baby strollers. You can’t bring things like large bags, coolers, umbrellas, and pets that aren’t service animals, among other things.
  • Re-entry policy
    • Railbird says attendees can leave and re-enter as often as they want until 7 p.m. All you have to do is scan your wristband and go through security each time.

On Saturday, the festival is from 12:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Sunday it’s from 12:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)
Deadly Georgetown police chase crash similar to situation that resulted in passage of Jill’s Law

Latest News

KSP says 32-year-old Tyler J. Blevins, of Vanceburg, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate
People who are pushing to expand the urban services boundary in Lexington cite a rise in rent...
Good Question: How do we know rent prices are going up?
Thirteen new volunteers will now advocate for abused and neglected children through CASA of...
CASA of Lexington swears in 13 new volunteers to advocate for children
The world famous Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs announces steps to improve safety