Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Multiple victims after shooting at Lexington park

Police: Multiple victims after shooting at Lexington park
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Lexington park where they multiple victims have been identified.

Police say officers were dispatched to Pine Meadows Park in reference to a possible shooting with a victim.

They say multiple victims have been identified at this time. The coroner has arrived at the scene.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the community at this time.

Our reporter there says investigators have taped off the area near the park, and some are working to talk to those in neighboring homes.

We have also seen investigators with a drone and a metal detector surveying the area.

We are still learning more details.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
National Weather Service says an Ef-1 tornado touched down in Casey County.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Casey Co.
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

Latest News

Everyday Kentucky
WATCH | Police: Multiple victims after shooting at Lexington park
Ivy Griffin
Lexington woman’s journey with alopecia featured in Vogue Magazine
Everyday Kentucky
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - More about Castle & Key Distillery
Everyday Kentucky
Apartment building for elderly tenants in EKY goes almost a year without working elevator, residents say
Everyday Kentucky
Commonwealth of Kindness: The little red house