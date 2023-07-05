Police: Multiple victims after shooting at Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Lexington park where they multiple victims have been identified.

Police say officers were dispatched to Pine Meadows Park in reference to a possible shooting with a victim.

They say multiple victims have been identified at this time. The coroner has arrived at the scene.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the community at this time.

Our reporter there says investigators have taped off the area near the park, and some are working to talk to those in neighboring homes.

We have also seen investigators with a drone and a metal detector surveying the area.

We are still learning more details.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com.

